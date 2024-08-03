Paris Olympics 2024 India’s August 3 Day 8 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: An exciting day awaits for India as ace shooter Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics 2024 is on the brink of a historic third consecutive medal. On Saturday, Bhaker, who has already secured two bronze medals for India at the ongoing Games, is set to compete in the women's 25m sports pistol event, where she has qualified in second place. The 22-year-old from Jhajjar has been a standout performer, opening India's medal account with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event, and then adding another bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Bhaker, the reigning world champion in the 25m pistol, is favored to claim her third medal on Day 8 of the Paris Games.

In addition to Bhaker’s anticipated performance, India's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, showcased their comeback prowess in a thrilling encounter against Australia. The day’s events highlight a significant moment for Indian athletes, as they push for further success.

The medal standings for the Paris Olympics 2024 currently place India in 44th position. On Day 8, several other Indian athletes will be in action, check complete schedule:

Shooting

Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1): Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan at 12:30 PM

Women's 25m Pistol (Medal Round): Manu Bhaker at 1:00 PM

Archery

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Deepika Kumari vs. Michelle Kroppen (Germany) at 1:52 PM

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Bhajan Kaur vs. Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) at 2:05 PM

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Vishnu Saravanan at 3:45 PM

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Vishnu Saravanan at 4:53 PM

Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Nethra Kumanan at 5:55 PM

Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Nethra Kumanan at 7:03 PM

Boxing

Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs. Marco Verde (Mexico) at 12:18 AM (Saturday)

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 3, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 3, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.