Paris Olympics 2024 India’s August 4 Day 9 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be in the spotlight on Sunday as he competes in the men’s singles semifinals against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen. Sen has been in outstanding form, advancing to the last four with notable victories, including a comeback win over 12th seed Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei. At 22, Sen is India's last hope in badminton after other medal prospects like PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and the Satwik-Chirag duo were eliminated. However, Sen faces a formidable opponent in Axelsen, who has bested him in seven out of their eight previous encounters.

In hockey, the Indian team will aim to continue their strong performance as they take on Great Britain in the men’s quarterfinals. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, the team had a successful run in Pool B with victories over New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia, although they drew 1-1 with Argentina and suffered their only defeat against the defending champions, Belgium. India finished second in their pool, while Great Britain secured third place in Pool A.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will also be a key focus as she faces Li Qian of China in the women's 75kg quarterfinals. Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, started her Paris campaign impressively with a dominant 5:0 win over Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad in the round of 16.

On Day 8, several other Indian athletes will be in action, check complete schedule:

Shooting

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish, 12:30 pm

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 2: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish, 4:30 pm

Women’s Skeet Qualification – Day 2: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan, 1:00 pm

Golf

Men’s Individual Strokeplay – Round 4: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar, 12:30 pm

Hockey

Men’s Quarterfinals: India vs Great Britain, 1:30 pm

Athletics

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase – Round 1: Parul Chaudhary, 1:35 pm

Men’s Long Jump – Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin, 2:30 pm

Boxing

Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, 3:02 pm

Badminton

Men’s Singles Semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, 3:30 pm

Sailing

Men’s Dinghy – Races 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan, 3:35 pm

Women’s Dinghy – Races 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan, 6:05 pm

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 4, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 4, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.