Paris Olympics 2024 India’s August 5 Day 10 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be striving for a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 5th (Monday) as he faces Malaysia's Lee Zi Jia. Sen, 22, was defeated by Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final on Sunday, ending his gold medal hopes.

The day's events also feature several exciting competitions. In skeet shooting, table tennis, sailing, and women's freestyle wrestling, Indian athletes will be in action. Avinash Sable will compete in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, while Kiran Pahal will run in the Women’s 400 meters Round 1.

Sable, who previously won gold in the men’s steeplechase and silver in the 5000m at the Asian Games, has made an impressive rise from his humble beginnings in Beed district, Maharashtra. His early running talent was spotted by his teacher, leading him to local marathons and later the Indian Army, where he discovered steeplechase. A medal at the Olympics would be a monumental achievement for him.

On Day 10, several other Indian athletes will be in action, check complete schedule:

Shooting:

12:30 pm: Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in Skeet Mixed Team qualification round

Table Tennis:

1:30 pm: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath in Women’s Round of 16

Athletics:

3:25 pm: Kiran Pahal in Women’s 400m Round 1

Sailing:

3:45 pm: Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Dinghy Race 9 & 10

Badminton:

6:00 pm: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zi Jia in Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Sailing:

6:30 pm: Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka – Skeet Mixed Team Bronze/Gold (depending on qualification)

Wrestling:

6:30 pm: Nisha Dahiya vs Sova Rhizko Tetiana (Ukraine) in Women’s Freestyle 68 KG

7:50 pm: Nisha Dahiya in Women’s Freestyle 68 KG Quarterfinals (if qualified)

Athletics:

10:34 pm: Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Wrestling:

1:10 am onwards: Nisha Dahiya in Women’s Freestyle 68 KG Semifinals (if qualified)

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 5, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 5, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.