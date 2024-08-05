Advertisement
Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra's Clutch Performance Gets India Women's Table Tennis Team Into Quarterfinals

Paris Olympics 2024: Pressure was on Manika Batra in the end with the scores levelled at 2-2 but she showed amazing composure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian Women's Table Tennis lead by Manika Batra has booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 after beating Romania in a 5-set thriller in their round of 16 fixture. Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath first teamed up in the doubles game followed up by Manika Batra winning her singles fixture as well. However, things got pretty bad for India when both Akula and Kamath lost their singles match which led to their 2 set lead being demolished.

With the scores level at 2-2, momentum was with Romania but Batra soaked in the pressure and pulled an amazing clutch win to get India over the line. (Paris Olympics 2024: Noah Lyles Takes Away Gold By Whisker In Men's 100m Final - WATCH)

(More to follow)

