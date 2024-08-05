The Indian Women's Table Tennis lead by Manika Batra has booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 after beating Romania in a 5-set thriller in their round of 16 fixture. Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath first teamed up in the doubles game followed up by Manika Batra winning her singles fixture as well. However, things got pretty bad for India when both Akula and Kamath lost their singles match which led to their 2 set lead being demolished.

With the scores level at 2-2, momentum was with Romania but Batra soaked in the pressure and pulled an amazing clutch win to get India over the line.

