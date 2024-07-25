Paris Olympics 2024: Opening Ceremony to Medal Costs- All You Need To Know

The excitement is building for the Paris Olympics 2024, with the Opening Ceremony set to take place on July 26, 2024. This year's ceremony promises to be a historic event, breaking from tradition in several significant ways.

Opening Ceremony in the Heart of Paris

The opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium for the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games. Instead, it will take place in the heart of Paris, along the Seine River. This unique setting will feature the parade of athletes on boats, providing an up-close view for television and online audiences. The 10,500 athletes will traverse a 6-kilometer route through central Paris, culminating at the Trocadéro, where final shows and protocol elements will take place.

The ceremony is expected to attract up to 500,000 spectators. Specially constructed stands will accommodate the audience, with ticket prices reaching up to 2,500 euros.

Who Are Going To Perform In The Opening Ceremony Of Paris Olympics 2024?

Thomas Jolly, a 42-year-old acclaimed theatre director known for his rock-opera musical 'Starmania,' is the creative force behind the ceremony. The musical selection will blend classical pieces, traditional French chanson, rap, and electronic music, creating a diverse and exciting atmosphere. Franco-Malian R&B sensation Aya Nakamura is set to take centre stage, adding star power to the event.

Unique Olympic Medals

The 2024 Olympic medals will feature a unique twist, incorporating 18 grams of iron from the Eiffel Tower in each medal. The costs and composition of the medals are as follows:

Gold Medal: Composed of a 505-gram silver core plated with approximately 6 grams of gold, the gold medal costs around $935.89 USD.

Silver Medal: Made entirely of 507 grams of silver, the silver medal costs about $473.43 USD.

Bronze Medal: An amalgamation of 415.15 grams of copper and 21.85 grams of zinc, the bronze medal costs around $3.88 USD.

The Paris Olympics 2024 promises to be a memorable event, with a groundbreaking Opening Ceremony and uniquely crafted medals. The blend of tradition and innovation, coupled with the city's iconic landmarks, will make this Olympics an unforgettable celebration of sport and culture. Spectators and athletes alike can look forward to a truly historic event in the heart of Paris.