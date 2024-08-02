Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu Crashes Out With Loss Against He Bing Jiao

PV Sindhu's hopes of winning a third Olympic medal lay in tatters as she made a shock exit from the Paris Games with a straight-game loss against China's world number nine He Bingjiao in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals on Thursday. The 29-year-old from Hyderabad failed to mount a consistent attack and was outpaced 21-19 21-14 by Bingjiao in a 56-minute round of 16 clash, which was a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal play-off. Sindhu, who won the silver and bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo editions, had topped the group to qualify for the knockout stage.

Having entered the Round of 16 after defeating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia, India shuttler PV Sindhu was aiming to win her third consecutive Olympic medal after her success in Rio and London Olympics.

Sindhu marched into the Round of 16 of the badminton women's singles event after beating Kristin Kuuba in the final Group M match at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday. She dominated over Kuuba and won the match 21-5, 21-10 in 34 minutes at the La Chapelle Arena.

"I want that (to win a third medal). I feel really happy when people tell me - We want that medal from you," Sindhu said in the post-match press conference.

"At the same time, it comes with a lot of responsibilities and pressure, but it's important for me to stay calm and keep going, one match at a time. I can't expect easy wins. I'll have to fight hard to earn that medal," the shuttler added.

In the first game, Sindhu controlled the momentum and clinched a 21-5 win in just 14 minutes. The Indian shuttler continued her form and won the second game 21-10 in 19 minutes.

PV Sindhu could face China's He Bingjiao in her upcoming Round of 16 match. Earlier in the Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu beat He Bingjiao to secure the bronze medal. The Indian shuttler had earlier defeated Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles event. She won 21-9, 21-6 win in a game that lasted for 29 minutes. (With ANI Inputs)