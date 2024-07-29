Paris Olympics 2024: Ramita Jindal Finishes 7th In Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh Qualify For Bronze Medal Match

Paris Olympics 2024: In a thrilling final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian shooter Ramita Jindal secured a commendable seventh place in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Jindal, who showcased exceptional skill throughout the competition, was ultimately edged out by France's Oceanne Muller in a tense shoot-off.

The final commenced with Jindal demonstrating solid performance, holding a position of third after the first nine shots. Her steady aim and precision were apparent, reflecting her rigorous preparation and focus. However, the tenth shot proved challenging for the Indian shooter. Jindal registered a score of 9.7, a significant drop from her earlier consistent performance, which saw her slipping to seventh place.

Despite the setback, Jindal exhibited resilience and determination. She managed to recover with scores of 10.4 and 10.5 in subsequent shots, temporarily avoiding elimination. Her tactical adjustments and composure under pressure were noteworthy, as she fought to maintain her standing in the competition.

The final stages of the event intensified as Jindal and Muller ended up tied with identical scores of 10.2 in their final shots. This tie led to a shoot-off to determine the final ranking. In the decisive moment, Muller narrowly outperformed Jindal with a score of 10.8 against Jindal’s 10.5, leading to Jindal’s elimination.

Jindal’s total score after the final was 145.3, a testament to her skill and dedication. Her performance, though falling short of a podium finish, highlights her potential and the competitiveness of the event. The shoot-off exemplified the high stakes and precision required at this level of international competition.

Ramita Jindal’s journey at the Paris Olympics reflects the high standards of the sport and serves as an inspiration for aspiring shooters. Her placement in the top ten, amidst a field of elite competitors, underscores the strength of Indian shooting on the global stage.

Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Qualifies For Bronze Medal Match

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have secured their spot in the bronze medal match for the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Olympics. They achieved a combined score of 580 to reach the medal round, where they will compete against Korea on Tuesday.

This achievement comes right after Manu Bhaker made history by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event on Sunday. With Bhaker's impressive performance and Singh’s strong showing, India will be looking forward to another great performance from the pair in the mixed team event.