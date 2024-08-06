Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774870
NewsOther Sports
PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Eyes Gold Medal After Win Over Yusneylis Guzman Lopez In Semifinal

India Wrestler Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday (August 6) as she became the first athlete who will win a silver or gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 for India. She defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinal to secure her spot in the final of Women's 50kg Freestyle Wrestling.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 10:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Eyes Gold Medal After Win Over Yusneylis Guzman Lopez In Semifinal

India Wrestler Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday (August 6) as she became the first athlete who will win a silver or gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 for India. She defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinal to secure her spot in the final of Women's 50kg Freestyle Wrestling.

(More to follow)

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?