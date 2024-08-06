Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Eyes Gold Medal After Win Over Yusneylis Guzman Lopez In Semifinal

India Wrestler Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday (August 6) as she became the first athlete who will win a silver or gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 for India. She defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinal to secure her spot in the final of Women's 50kg Freestyle Wrestling.