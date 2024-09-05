India’s remarkable run at the Paris Paralympics shows no signs of slowing down as para-athletes Dharambir and Pranav Soorma clinched gold and silver medals respectively in the men’s club throw F51 final. This latest success not only added to India’s burgeoning medal tally but also underscored the country’s growing dominance in the world of para-athletics.

A Glorious Day for Indian Para-Athletics

With Dharambir's awe-inspiring gold and Pranav Soorma’s commendable silver, India’s medal count at the Paris Paralympics has soared to 24, including five gold, nine silver, and 10 bronze. The Indian contingent is now on the cusp of reaching the 25-medal milestone set by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia. Dharambir's stellar performance not only secured him the top spot but also matched India's gold medal tally from the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

Dharambir's Record-Breaking Performance

Dharambir, hailing from Sonipat, captivated audiences with a record-breaking throw of 34.92 meters, setting a new Asian record. His exceptional fifth attempt came after a rocky start, where he had failed to register a valid throw in his initial attempts. Dharambir’s subsequent throw of 31.59 meters further demonstrated his prowess, making his gold medal win even more impressive.

Pranav Soorma, who had clinched gold at last year's Para Asian Games, had to settle for silver this time. His best throw of 34.59 meters, though impressive, was narrowly outdone by Dharambir. Throughout his attempts, Pranav consistently hit the 33-meter mark, showcasing his skill and competitive spirit.

Serbian Contender and the Broader Context

Serbia’s Zeljko Dimitrijevic, a formidable competitor with two gold and one silver from previous Paralympics, finished third with a throw of 34.18 meters. Despite being one of the favorites for the top spot, Dimitrijevic fell short of surpassing the Indian duo, highlighting the exceptional caliber of Dharambir and Pranav's performances.

Continuing the Medal Rush

India's success on the podium was not limited to the men’s club throw. On Tuesday, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar secured silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s javelin throw F46 event. In the men’s high jump T6 final, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar added bronze and silver to India’s tally, demonstrating the depth of talent in the Indian team.

Before Dharambir's triumph, para-archer Harvinder Singh made history by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in para archery at the Paralympics, outplaying Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek. This was followed by para-shooter Avani Lekhra’s gold in the women’s 10m air rifle final and para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar’s victory over Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the men’s singles SL3 final. Javelin thrower Sumit Antil also contributed to the gold rush with his record-breaking throw of 70.59 meters in the F64 class final.