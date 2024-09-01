Paris Paralympics 2024 India’s September 01, Day 04 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Paralympics 2024: On Day 4 of the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics, Indian athletes are set to pursue more medals, with several key events lined up on Sunday. Star shooter Avani Lekhara, who recently defended her gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, will aim to continue her winning streak as she competes in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1. Track and field athletes will also be in action, looking to contribute to India’s medal tally.

Here is the complete schedule of Indian athletes on Day 4:

Para-Badminton

12:00 PM – Women’s Singles SL3 Quarterfinal: Mandeep Kaur vs. Mariam Eniola Bolaji (Nigeria)

12:50 PM – Women’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal: Palak Kohli vs. Khalimatus Sadiyah (Indonesia)

1:40 PM – Women’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal: Manisha Ramadass vs. Toyoda Mamiko (Japan)

5:00 PM – Women’s Singles SH6 Quarterfinal: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs. Oliwia Szmigiel (Poland)

8:10 PM – Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal: Nitesh Kumar vs. Daisuke Fujihara (Japan)

8:10 PM – Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs. Sukant Kadam

8:10 PM – Women's Singles Semifinals (if qualified): Mandeep Kaur (SL3), Palak Kohli (SL4), Thulasimathi Murugesan (SU5), Manisha Ramadass (SU5), Nithya Sre (SH6)

Para Shooting

1:00 PM – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara

3:00 PM – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna

4:30 PM – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final (if qualified): Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara

6:30 PM – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final (if qualified): Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna

Para Athletics

1:39 PM – Women’s 1500m T11 Round 1: Rakshitha Raju

3:12 PM – Men’s Shot Put F40 Final: Ravi Rongali

10:40 PM – Men’s High Jump T47 Final: Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

11:27 PM – Women’s 200m T35 Final: Preethi Pal

Para Rowing

2:00 PM – PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final B: Anita, Narayana Konganapalle

Para Archery

7:17 PM – Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination: Rakesh Kumar vs. Ken Swagumilang (Indonesia)

Para Table Tennis

9:15 PM – Women’s Singles WS4 Round of 16: Bhavinaben Patel vs. Martha Verdin (Mexico)

12:15 AM – Women’s Singles WS3 Round of 16: Sonalben Patel vs. Andela Muzinic Vincetic (Croatia)

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 on TV in India?

Fans can India can catch the Paris Paralympics on TV on the Sports 18 Network. Paris Paralympics Live Telecast will be available on the Sports18 Network.

Can the Paris Paralympics 2024 be live streamed in India?

Fans in India can live stream the Paris Paralympics 2024 on the Jio Cinema app and website.

With such a packed schedule, Indian athletes are poised for an action-packed day, aiming to add to their medal count and continue their impressive performances at the Paris Paralympics.