Paris Paralympics 2024: A record-breaking 84 athletes from India are set to participate in the 2024 Paris Paralympics, beginning on 28 August. Competing across 12 sports categories, these Indian athletes are determined to outperform the 19-medal tally achieved at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

With India sending 54 athletes to the Tokyo games, this year’s increased delegation has raised expectations for even greater success, aiming to secure over 20 medals.

Prominent athletes such as reigning gold medalists Sumit Antil (javelin throw) and Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle SH1) will be leading India’s charge in Paris. Other notable competitors to watch include Sheetal Devi (archery) and Krishna Nagar (badminton).

Paralympics India Schedule 2024

29 August

Para-archery: Events include Men's Individual Recurve Open (ST), Women's Individual Recurve Open (ST), Mixed Team Recurve Open (ST), Men's Individual Compound Open (W2), Women's Individual Compound Open (W2), and Mixed Team Compound Open (W2).

Para-badminton: Matches will be held in Men’s singles (SL3, SH6, SL4, S4), Women’s singles (SL3, SL4, SU5, SH6), Mixed doubles (SL3-SU5, SH6).

Track cycling: Scheduled events are Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit, Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit.

30 August

Para-athletics: Includes Women’s 100m T-12, Women’s 200m-T12, Women’s 400m-T20, Women’s 100m-T35, Women’s 200m-T35; Men’s 400m-T47, Women’s 1500m-T11. Javelin throw events for Men (F64, F46, F41, F57, F54) and Women (F46); Men’s discus throw (F56); Women’s discus throw (F55, F53). Men's club throw (F51) and high jump events (T47, T64, T63). Men's shot put (F46, F40, F37, F35, F57); Women’s shot put (F46, F34).

Para-shooting: Features P1- Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, P2- Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1, P3- Women’s 25m Pistol SH1, P4- Mixed 50m Pistol SH1, R1- Men's 10m Air Rifle Std SH1, R2- Women's 10m Air Rifle Std SH1, R3- Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prn SH1, R4- Mixed 10m Air Rifle Std SH2, R5- Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prn SH2, R6- Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8- Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1.

4 September

Road cycling: Men's C2 Individual Time Trial, Men's C1-3 Road Race, Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Women's C1-3 Road Race.

5 September

Para-judo: Categories include Men's 60kg J1 and Women's 48kg J2.

6 September

Para Canoe: Competitions in Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2, Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1, and Women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1.

Para rowing: PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls event.

Para-table tennis: Features Women’s singles (WS3, WS4) and Women’s Doubles (WD10).

Para powerlifting: Events for Men (up to 49kg and 65kg) and Women (up to 45kg and 67kg).

Para-swimming: Men’s 50m Butterfly-S7 event.

Para-taekwondo: Women’s K44-47kg category.

When do the Paris Paralympics 2024 start?

The Summer Paralympics, now in its 17th edition, is set to captivate global audiences from 28 August to 8 September 2024. Paris, France's vibrant capital, will serve as the host city for this prestigious international sporting event.

How many sports and events are scheduled for Paris Paralympics 2024?

Athletes from around the world will compete in an impressive 549 events across 22 sports disciplines. The Paralympic Games provide a significant platform for athletes with disabilities to showcase their exceptional skills, resilience, and determination.

When and where to watch Paris Paralympics 2024 in India?

Indian viewers can catch the live telecast of the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sports18 from 28 August to 8 September 2024. This coverage will ensure that sports fans across India can enjoy the electrifying performances and inspiring narratives of the Paralympic athletes.

When and where to livestream Paris Paralympics 2024 in India?

Live streaming of the Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available on JioCinema in India, providing another accessible option for audiences to follow the action-packed events.