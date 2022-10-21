Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pro Kabaddi 2022 may take an interesting turn tonight with the match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC. Patna have not been able to open their account in the tournament. Patna Pirates are desperately looking for a victory to get moving in the competition. They will be up against a side who are currently on a winning spree. That team is Dabang Delhi KC, who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. Naveen Kumar has been in terrific form and Dabang Delhi are a force in this season with five consecutive wins in the tournament so far. They will be difficult to stop for a side that is struggling to win matches.

Patna Pirates have many issues currently and against Dabang Delhi, these issues might come up again. What they need to do is play as one unit and hope they outperform a serious side like Dabang Delhi today. But we all kno that it will take some doing.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between PATNA PIRATES AND DABANG DELHI KC, below is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC will be played on Friday, October 21.

Where will the matches between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Sunday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC will begin at 9:30 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.