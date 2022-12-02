topStoriesenglish
PATNA PIRATES AND GUJARAT GIANTS 2022

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PP vs GG PKL match online and on TV channel?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

Patna Pirates will have their task cut out when they take on Gujarat Giants in Match no 123 of Pro Kabaddi League's ninth season on Friday (December 2). This season, Pirates have looked below par and will not make it to the knock out rounds. However, they would still look to finish on a high. They are coming into this match on the back of a loss vs UP Yoddhas. The fact is that Patna have won only one match out of the last four in the competition. They have put pressure on themelves ahead of this match vs Giants. 

On the other hand, Giants brought an end to their embarrassing losing streak in the tournament with a win over Puneri Paltan in the last match. Prateek Dahiya was the star in that match. Gujarat will again rely on him to deliver the goods vs Patna Pirates. Onus will also be on players like Mahendra Rajput and captain Chandran Ranjit. 

AHEAD OF THE PRO KABBADI LEAGUE MATCH BETWEEN PATNA PIRATES AND GUJARAT GIANTS, HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be played on December 2.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

