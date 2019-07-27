PKL 2019: Patna Pirates thrash Telugu Titans 34-22

Patna Pirates thrashed Telugu Titans 34-22 in the final game to be played in Hyderabad on day 6 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 match in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday.



With this loss, the Telugu Titans ended its losing all four games it played on its home ground.

The winning team's Pardeep Narwal stole the show after scoring a total of seven raid points. Jaideep also performed superbly with scoring six tackle points.

The defending team managed to rake 10 raid points in total. Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai scored a total of six points with four raid, one tackle and one bonus point in his tally.