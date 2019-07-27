close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2019: Patna Pirates thrash Telugu Titans 34-22

Patna Pirates thrashed Telugu Titans 34-22 in the final game to be played in Hyderabad on day 6 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 match in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday.

PKL 2019: Patna Pirates thrash Telugu Titans 34-22
Image credit: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

Patna Pirates thrashed Telugu Titans 34-22 in the final game to be played in Hyderabad on day 6 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 match in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday.
 
With this loss, the Telugu Titans ended its losing all four games it played on its home ground.

The winning team's Pardeep Narwal stole the show after scoring a total of seven raid points. Jaideep also performed superbly with scoring six tackle points.

The defending team managed to rake 10 raid points in total. Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai scored a total of six points with four raid, one tackle and one bonus point in his tally.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi LeaguePKL 2019Patna PiratesTelugu Titans
Next
Story

PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants top points table after defeating UP Yoddha 44-19

Must Watch

PT45M7S

DNA: Army Chief warns Pakistan of 'bloodier nose' next time