PKL 2019, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: Live Updates

Telugu Titans, who are winless after two games, will look to seal their first win when they take on Dabang Delhi KC in their third match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates:

# Naveen Kumar got a super 10 before Dabang Delhi once again tackled Sidharth Desai to take the lead against Telugu Titans 24-22.

# Telugu Titans have once again taken the lead after tackling Delhi Dabang's Meraj Sheykh. The score now read 14-13 in favour of Telugu Titans.

# Dabang Delhi tackled Sidharth Desai in a do-or-die raid to take an 11-9 lead against Telugu Titans.

# Telugu Titans have taken a lead against Delhi Dabang following an excellent raid by Suraj Desai. Telugu Titans 7-6 Dabang Delhi

# Both sides are off to a cautious start. Suraj Desai and Siddharth Desai have bagged three points for Telugu Titans before Naveen Kumar levelled the score by claiming three points for Delhi Dabang. Delhi Dabang 3-3 Telugu Titans

The match has gotten off to a tight start with both the teams taking a cautious approach. Almost ten minutes have gone by and only 10 points have been scored.

# Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal are the starting seven for Dabang Delhi.

# The starting seven for Telugu Titans includes Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C. Arun, Suraj Desai, Amit Kumar, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj.

# The eighth match of the PKL 2019 is all set to begin!

# The players of the two sides have arrived in the stadium.

The Telugu Titans lost their opening clash of the tournament against the U Mumba which was followed by a loss to Tamil Thalaivas, spearheaded by former player Rahul Chaudhari. Chaudhari, who had spent his last six seasons with the Titans, made his presence felt by scoring his maiden Super 10 of this edition.

The fortunes of the Telugu Titans was further hurt by an underwhelming performance from Siddharth Desai, who was signed for a large sum in the auction. Desai will need to step up for the Titans and deliver a quality performance if they are to snap their losing streak on Wednesday.

Rajnish is currently the leading raider for the Telugu Titans' with 11 raid points. An error-free performance from defenders Vishal Bharadwaj, who has been in good form, Abozar Mohajermighani and C Arun will certainly hand the Titans a strong advantage.

The Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, are led by defender Joginder Narwal. Narwal will be hoping for quality support from all-rounder Meraj Sheykh, raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit in their opening clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019.