PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas Show Fighting Spirit In Close Contest Against Bengal Warriorz

In a fiercely contested Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas, both teams employed aggressive defensive strategies. However, Bengal Warriorz' superior all-round performance ultimately proved decisive as they clinched a close 32-29 victory at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, giving a challenging fight to UP Yoddhas' strong run. Post match, the team’s performance and key moments were discussed by UP Yoddhas captain Surender Gill and Assistant coach Upendra Malik.

Assistant Coach Upendra Malik noted, "Both teams have been performing exceptionally well, especially in defense. Much of the game involved tight play with 4-5 players on each side. In such scenarios, raiders face significant challenges, as even a minor error can be costly. The only misstep occurred in our six-man defense situation; a different decision by our raider could have led to a better outcome."

Despite UP Yoddhas' narrow loss to Bengal Warriorz, Bharat of UP Yoddhas stood out with 13 raid points. His aggressive play, including 5 crucial points in the first half that levelled the score at 8-8, kept the team competitive. His performance against Bengal Warriorz's strong defense, led by Fazel Atrachali, highlighted his raiding skills and composure under pressure.

The Assistant coach Upendra Malik highlighted a pivotal moment in the match involving Bharat Hooda's raid and the absence of a cover defender by sharing, "When Bharat Hooda made his move, we were missing crucial cover defense at that moment. Had that raid turned out differently, the match's outcome could have changed. While we managed to meet our targets overall, that moment was a potential turning point when Maninder scored."

Captain Surender Gill acknowledged the team's efforts but pointed to missed opportunities, "We could have performed better in scoring. Unfortunately, we failed to execute our plans effectively, and small mistakes ultimately cost us the match."

Looking ahead to their next match against Gujarat Giants, Coach Malik expressed optimism about the team's performance. He stated, "We've had strong wins in our first two matches, and this game was closely contested. We know competitive teams will keep challenging us, as everyone prepares thoroughly. We'll approach each match with determination, understanding that both wins and losses are part of our journey."