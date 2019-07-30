PKL 7: Bengal Warriors thrash Puneri Paltan 43-23

Mumbai: Bengal Warriors produced a commanding display as they beat Puneri Paltan 43-23 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 here on Monday.

Maninder Singh was the chief architect of the win as he scored 14 raid points and got able support from Mohammed Nabibakhsh who chipped in with 8 crucial raid points. Rinku Narwal completed a High 5 as the Bengal Warriors dominated their opponents.

For Puneri Paltan, Girish Ernak scored three tackle points and Pankaj Mohite top scored with 6 points but the Bengal Warriors had an answer to everything their opponents threw at them.

Maninder Singh got two super raids and was a thorn in the Puneri Paltan`s side throughout the match.

It was a show of strength and agility by Maninder Singh as from the word go, he attacked the Puneri Paltan`s defence.

Bengal Warriors made the best start possible as Maninder Singh made a super raid to give them a 4-1 lead. Puneri Paltan recovered from the early onslaught and forced a super tackle in the 5th minute to cut it down to 4-5.

The next few minutes was all about Bengal Warriors as they scored seven straight points, including an all out, to lead 11-4.

Mohite picked up two quick raid points for Puneri Paltan as they trailed 7-13 after 14 minutes. But Maninder Singh produced another super raid in the 15th minute to give Bengal Warriors a 16-7 lead.

Bengal Warriors ended the first half on a high as they led 18-9 at the break.

They began the second half in an emphatic manner as they inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to lead 24-11. Maninder Singh completed his Super 10 in the second half as he continued to hurt Puneri Paltan.

Nabibakhsh produced a terrific Super Raid in the 29 th minute as Bengal Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 33-11. Puneri Paltan were down and out by this time and Bengal Warriors continued to pile the points.

Narwal achieved a High 5 and also reached the 50 tackle points landmark in Pro Kabaddi League. Mohite scored with a two-point raid in the 33rd minute as Puneri Paltan trailed 16-37. Bengal Warriors took their foot off the pedal as Mohite picked up a slew of raid points to reduce the margin of defeat.

Bengal Warriors, however, forced a super tackle in the 37th minute to lead 40-19, and picked up more points in the last two minutes to emerge victorious.