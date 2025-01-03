Advertisement
PM Modi Meets Koneru Humpy After World Rapid Chess Championship Win, Call Her 'A Sporting Icon'

Koneru Humpy capped a wonderful year for Indian chess by defeating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to emerge champion in the prestigious tournament in New York on Sunday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 10:46 PM IST|Source: PTI
PM Modi Meets Koneru Humpy After World Rapid Chess Championship Win, Call Her 'A Sporting Icon'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Grandmaster Koneru Humpy "a sporting icon" after she met him following her recent triumph in the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship in New York.

With her family in tow, Humpy met the PM and described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime privilege."

Modi tweeted after the meeting, "Glad to have met Koneru Humpy and her family. She is a sporting icon and a source of inspiration for aspiring players. Her sharp intellect and unwavering determination are clearly visible. She has not only brought immense pride to India but has also redefined what excellence is."

Humpy capped a wonderful year for Indian chess by defeating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to emerge champion in the prestigious tournament in New York on Sunday.

"It was an incredible honor and a once-in-a-lifetime privilege to meet our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, alongside my family. The experience was truly unforgettable filled with inspiration and encouragement. Thank you, sir, for this remarkable moment!" Humpy wrote on 'X'.

Humpy had won the event back in 2019 at Georgia and the Indian No. 1 is only the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to clinch the title more than once.

Humpy's achievement laced a sensational year for the chess fraternity after D Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren to emerge champion in the classical format World Championship recently in Singapore.

In September, India had also won its first-ever gold medals in Open and Women's categories in the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

The Indian, who started the tournament in New York with a first-round defeat, was the lone winner in the 11th and final round, helping her to top the tables with 8.5 points, half a point clear of six others including compatriot D Harika.

