PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey eves on winning FIH Series Finals

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on clinching the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Series Finals title with a thumping 3-1 victory over Japan in the summit showdown at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi lauded the Rani Rampal-led side for showcasing exceptional performance during the summit showdown of the tournament.

"Exceptional game, excellent outcome! Congratulations to our team for winning the Women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament," PM Modi tweeted.



This stupendous victory will further popularise hockey and also inspire many young girls to excel in the sport, the Prime Minister further wrote.

In reply, Hockey India thanked PM Modi's appreciation gesture and said the triumph will drive more young women to choose sport as a career.

"Thank you Shri. Narendra Modi for the support and the motivating words. The win will only drive more young women to choose sport as a career," Hockey India's official Twitter handle read.



Besides PM Modi, other prominent leaders also showered praises on the Indian women's hockey team for their stupendous display.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also lauded the team for an "amazing game".

"Here comes the great news! India clinched the Women`s FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating Japan 3-1 in the finals at Hiroshima What an amazing game displayed by Indian Women team. CONGRATULATIONS GIRLS!" Rijiju tweeted.



Meanwhile, the FIH wrote, "India win the FIH Series Finals Hiroshima after all-Asia clash with Japan #RoadToTokyo."



Captain Rani Rampal put India ahead in the third minute of the match before drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur pulled back a brace (45th and 60th minutes) to set up the victory.

The Indian women had earlier already qualified for the Olympic Qualifiers after reaching the final of this tournament.

Nomita _ 12 mins

