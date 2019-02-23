हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apurvi Chandela

Politicos, sportspersons congratulate Apurvi Chandela after gold medal in ISSF World Cup 2019

Chandela made the country proud at the Dr Karni Shooting Range in New Delhi, shattering the world record by shooting a total of  252.9 points. 

Politicos, sportspersons congratulate Apurvi Chandela after gold medal in ISSF World Cup 2019
Image Credits: Twitter/@narendramodi

Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela on Saturday clinched a gold medal in the Women's 10 metres Air Rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup. 

Chandela made the country proud at the Dr Karni Shooting Range in New Delhi, shattering the world record by shooting a total of  252.9 points. 

Twitter was flooded with reactions shortly after Chandela's win with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra amongst those who congratulated the shooter following her victory. Here are some of the best tweets: 

While Zhao Ruozhu of China finished at the second spot to bag silver accumulating 251.8 points, her countrywoman Xu Hong lifted the bronze medal after finishing with 230.4 points.

Chandela's win marks her third individual medal at a World Cup stage.

Tags:
Apurvi ChandelaNarendra Modiabhinav bindraSuresh Raina
Next
Story

It's been tough: Apurvi Chandela after clinching gold medal in ISSF World Cup 2019

Must Watch

PT46M37S

Taal Thok Ke: Will politics in J&K run in the name of terrorism? Watch special debate