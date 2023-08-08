Pradeep Narwal Retained By UP Yoddhas As Pro Kabaddi League Announces Names Of Retained Players Ahead Of PKL 2023 Season

The Pro Kabaddi League is gearing up for its monumental Season 10, and the excitement is palpable as the league recently unveiled the list of 'Elite Retained Players,' 'Retained Young Players,' and 'Existing New Young Players.' The franchises are poised to elevate their squads further through the upcoming Player Auction, igniting the tenth season with exhilarating clashes.

Elite Retained Players (ERP)

A total of 84 players have been retained across three categories, with 22-star players securing their spots in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category. These athletes are the backbone of their respective teams, promising an exceptional level of competition throughout the season.

Retained Young Players (RYP)

The Retained Young Players (RYP) category boasts 24 vibrant talents who have showcased their potential and earned the trust of their franchises. These young guns are set to add energy and dynamism to the league, making every match a captivating spectacle.

Existing New Young Players (ENYP)

A significant number of 38 players fall under the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category, revealing the depth of emerging talent within the Pro Kabaddi League. These players have already made an impact, and their presence promises intense action as they battle to prove their worth.

The Player Auction: A Crucial Event

Non-retained players, including renowned names like Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola, are poised for an exciting journey as they enter the Player Auction for Season 10. Scheduled for 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai, this auction will be a battleground where teams strategize to secure the best talents for their lineups.

Anticipation and Expectations

Anupam Goswami, the Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner of Pro Kabaddi League, expresses his excitement about Season 10. With a solid core group of players retained across all teams, the upcoming season promises intense competition. Goswami also anticipates a riveting Player Auction, with returning athletes and teams aiming to fortify their rosters, setting the stage for an electrifying and unforgettable Season 10.

Balancing Experience and Youth

The retained players showcase a balance between youth and experience, contributing to the league's dynamic nature. Pro Kabaddi League legend Pardeep Narwal remains a vital asset for U.P. Yoddhas. Additionally, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar's retention by Puneri Paltan and Arjun Deshwal's continuation with Jaipur Pink Panthers, following his Season 9 Most Valuable Player award, demonstrate the strategic blend of seasoned players and rising stars.