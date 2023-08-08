Pradeep Narwal Retained By UP Yoddhas As Pro Kabaddi League Announces Names Of Retained Players Ahead Of PKL 2023 Season
A total of 84 players have been retained across three categories, with 22-star players securing their spots in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category. These athletes are the backbone of their respective teams, promising an exceptional level of competition throughout the season.
Trending Photos
The Pro Kabaddi League is gearing up for its monumental Season 10, and the excitement is palpable as the league recently unveiled the list of 'Elite Retained Players,' 'Retained Young Players,' and 'Existing New Young Players.' The franchises are poised to elevate their squads further through the upcoming Player Auction, igniting the tenth season with exhilarating clashes.
Young Prodigies _ Future Superstars
These Existing New Young Players are ready to hit the ground running in #ProKabaddi Season 10 _#PKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/NVbXNULbVS — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 8, 2023
The young __ who are in _ form are back _
Presenting the Retained Young Players ahead of the #PKLPlayerAuction _#ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/fCWZ87CbBo — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 8, 2023
Yeh _______ _ hai yuddh ke liye taiyyar _
On a scale of 1__ to _, how happy are you with @UpYoddhas' Elite Retained Players? _#ProKabaddi #UPYoddhas #PKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/YXgyYFEpZ1 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
The _______ are ready to defend their pride _
Mandali, how happy are you with these retentions? _#ProKabaddi #UMumba #PKLPlayerAuction @umumba pic.twitter.com/RvzGqsFiZ6 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
The Titan is here to claim glory _
Will Parvesh Bhainswal be a success for them this season? _#ProKabaddi #TeluguTitans #PKLPlayerAuction @Telugu_Titans pic.twitter.com/Ut8GxRBtcT — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
_ Style, _ Player
What are your thoughts on @tamilthalaivas' Elite Retained Player? _#ProKabaddi #TamilThalaivas #PKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/tFPcvN5Pcr — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
Aali re aali, #BhaariPaltan aali _
Will these Elite Retained Players help @PuneriPaltan claim the _? #ProKabbadi #PuneriPaltan #PKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/n1ykIZ4o1R — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
The #PirateHamla begins with these Elite Retained Players ____
Drop a _ if you're excited to watch them in action _#ProKabaddi #PatnaPirates #PKLPlayerAuction @PatnaPirates pic.twitter.com/wC1tTnlh9T — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
______ _____ from the men in _
Will @JaipurPanthers' Elite Retained Players help defend the _ this season?#ProKabaddi #JaipurPinkPanthers #PKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/0tG4Z6CNJW — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
And you're going to watch him _____ the show __#DhaakadToli, are you excited to watch K. Prapanjan back in _?#ProKabaddi #HaryanaSteelers #PKLPlayerAuction @HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/fsW6bCgIpW — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
These _____ ______ are ready to set the mat on _
Will these Elite Retained Players create history for @gujaratgiants in ______ __?#ProKabaddi #GujaratGiants #PKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/vwC9KKs5qz — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
.@BengaluruBulls are set to go #FullChargeMaadi with Neeraj, this season _
Drop a __ in the comments for this Elite Retained Player _#ProKabaddi #BengaluruBulls #PKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/IMUk9h9mwy — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 7, 2023
Also Read: Which Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Exercise?
Elite Retained Players (ERP)
A total of 84 players have been retained across three categories, with 22-star players securing their spots in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category. These athletes are the backbone of their respective teams, promising an exceptional level of competition throughout the season.
Retained Young Players (RYP)
The Retained Young Players (RYP) category boasts 24 vibrant talents who have showcased their potential and earned the trust of their franchises. These young guns are set to add energy and dynamism to the league, making every match a captivating spectacle.
Existing New Young Players (ENYP)
A significant number of 38 players fall under the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category, revealing the depth of emerging talent within the Pro Kabaddi League. These players have already made an impact, and their presence promises intense action as they battle to prove their worth.
The Player Auction: A Crucial Event
Non-retained players, including renowned names like Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola, are poised for an exciting journey as they enter the Player Auction for Season 10. Scheduled for 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai, this auction will be a battleground where teams strategize to secure the best talents for their lineups.
Anticipation and Expectations
Anupam Goswami, the Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner of Pro Kabaddi League, expresses his excitement about Season 10. With a solid core group of players retained across all teams, the upcoming season promises intense competition. Goswami also anticipates a riveting Player Auction, with returning athletes and teams aiming to fortify their rosters, setting the stage for an electrifying and unforgettable Season 10.
Balancing Experience and Youth
The retained players showcase a balance between youth and experience, contributing to the league's dynamic nature. Pro Kabaddi League legend Pardeep Narwal remains a vital asset for U.P. Yoddhas. Additionally, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar's retention by Puneri Paltan and Arjun Deshwal's continuation with Jaipur Pink Panthers, following his Season 9 Most Valuable Player award, demonstrate the strategic blend of seasoned players and rising stars.
Live Tv