Premier League: Liverpool Move To Top; Man City Denied Win By Newcastle

A match-winning penalty conversion from Mohammed Salah helped Liverpool go to the top of Premier League standings following a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday. Now, Liverpool is at the top with five wins in six games and a loss, giving them 15 points. Wolves have drawn one game and lost five, giving them just one point that has them sitting at the 20th and the last spot.

Though Wolves started well by dominating the ball possession initially and denying some chances to Liverpool, the Reds made their impact as time progressed. Though Dominik Szoboszlai was denied a goal from point-blank range by Wolves goalie Sam Johnstone, Diogo Jota, provided some assistance to Ibrahima Konate, who wasted no time in unleashing a stunning header into the nets just near the half-time.

The equaliser came in the 56th minute from Ait-Nouri to the delight of home crowd.

However later, Nelson Semedo fouled Jota inside the box and Liverpool was awarded a penalty kick, which Salah converted effortlessly in the 61st minute to make the scoreline 2-1.

In the other game on Saturday, a controversial penalty conversion by Anthony Gordon helped Newcastle United play out a 1-1 draw against defending champions Manchester City at the St James Park.

City was playing its first game since Rodri's injury that ruled him out of the season and without their star playee Kevin De Bruyne. They struggled to make their way towards the goal and to breach Newcastle's deep defence.

However, the champions showed their class as Josko Gvardiol delivered the opening goal in 35th minute, finding the bottom corner from inside the box after some good play in the build-up from Jack Grealish.

In the second half, City goalie, Ederson tripped Gordon as he reached for the ball while the English international rounded him. The City star was booked and Newcastle got a penalty kick, which Gordon converted easily. The scoreline was 1-1 after the 58th minute and stayed that way till the end. City is at the second spot with four wins and two draws, giving them 14 points. Newcastle is at seventh spot, with three wins, two draws and a loss, giving them 11 points.