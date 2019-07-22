President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi laud Hima Das on winning five gold medals

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated Indian sprinter Hima Das after she won five gold medals at different events in Europe over the course of this month.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Kovind lauded Hima for her incredible display in last three weeks before wishing her luck for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

"Three weeks, five gold medals! You’re incredible @HimaDas8 Keep sprinting, keep shining — and may this success set the pace for glory at the 2020 Olympic Games #PresidentKovind," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi wrote that India is extremely proud to see Hima bringing home five medals in the various tournament over the last few days.

"India is very proud of @HimaDas8’s phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours," he tweeted in his official social media handle.

On Saturday, the ace Indian sprinter continued her dream run in Europe by claiming her fifth gold medal of the month with a top-place finish in the 400-meter race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Though Hima clocked the season-best timings of 52.09s, it was a tad slower than her personal best of 50.79 seconds which she recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

Hima clinched her maiden gold medal of the year when she competed in the 200m race in Europe on July 2. She finished the race in 23.65 seconds at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland to take the top honours.

Popularly regarded as 'Dhing Express', the 19-year-old Indian sprinter continued her sensational form at the Kutno Athletics Meet, also in Poland, on July 7 to claim her second yellow metal in the 200-meter race with a time of 23.97 seconds.

Hima then won her third gold medal in the Czech Republic when she finished the 200m race with a time of 23.43 seconds on July 13. A day later, the Indian sprinter sealed her fourth gold in the Tabor Athletics Meet, also in the Czech Republic.

It is to be noted that Saturday's race was Hima's first 400-meter race since she struggled to finish the Asian Athletics Championship in April this year due to a back injury.