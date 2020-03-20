Prince Harry's Invictus Games postponed over coronavirus outbreak

Britain`s Price Harry told army veterans on Thursday that he was "really sorry" his Invictus Games international sporting event was postponed by at least a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a video posted on Twitter.

"I know how disappointed you all must be, this is a focus that so many of you need," Prince Harry said.

In the video message posted on the Invictus Games` twitter account the prince spoke directly to the veterans who planned to participate in the Invictus Games which were due to take place in The Hague, the Netherlands, from 9 to 16 May, 2020.

Prince Harry added the games would be moved to 2021 but no dates were known yet. The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry for military personnel wounded in action.

