Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs: All you need to know about PKL 2022 playoffs live streaming, eliminator, semifinal and final fixture, squad
The Pro Kabaddi League's ninth season has finally got its six playoff competitors after a competitive league stage. As a result of ending first and second on the points table, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan advance directly to the semifinals and omit the eliminators from the schedule. The eliminator matches will feature Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi. From December 13 to December 15, the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs will take place, and on December 17, the championship game will be played.
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Schedule
- ELIMINATOR 1 - BENGALURU BULLS VS DABANG DELHI - DECEMBER 13 - 7.30 PM IST
- ELIMINATOR 2 - UP YODDHAS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS - DECEMBER 13 - 8.30 PM IST
- SEMIFINAL 1 - JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS Winner E1 - DECEMBER 15-7.30 PM IST
- SEMIFINAL 2 - PUNERI PALTAN VS Winner E2 - DECEMBER 15 - 8.30 PM IST
- FINAL - Winners S1 vs Winner S2 - DECEMBER 17 - 8 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Live Streaming
Catch the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs on the Star Sports Network. The games can be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar mobile application. You can also follow play-by-play updates on Sportstar’s live blogs too.
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Full Squad
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
PUNERI PALTAN
Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav
BENGALURU BULLS
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh
Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda
UP YODDHAS
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh
All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender
Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha
All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu
DABANG DELHI
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash
All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad
