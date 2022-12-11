The Pro Kabaddi League's ninth season has finally got its six playoff competitors after a competitive league stage. As a result of ending first and second on the points table, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan advance directly to the semifinals and omit the eliminators from the schedule. The eliminator matches will feature Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi. From December 13 to December 15, the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs will take place, and on December 17, the championship game will be played.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Schedule

ELIMINATOR 1 - BENGALURU BULLS VS DABANG DELHI - DECEMBER 13 - 7.30 PM IST

ELIMINATOR 2 - UP YODDHAS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS - DECEMBER 13 - 8.30 PM IST

SEMIFINAL 1 - JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS Winner E1 - DECEMBER 15-7.30 PM IST

SEMIFINAL 2 - PUNERI PALTAN VS Winner E2 - DECEMBER 15 - 8.30 PM IST

FINAL - Winners S1 vs Winner S2 - DECEMBER 17 - 8 PM IST

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Live Streaming

Catch the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs on the Star Sports Network. The games can be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar mobile application. You can also follow play-by-play updates on Sportstar’s live blogs too.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Full Squad

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj

All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

PUNERI PALTAN

Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

BENGALURU BULLS

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant

All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

UP YODDHAS

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh

All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

TAMIL THALAIVAS

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender

Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha

All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

DABANG DELHI

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash

All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad