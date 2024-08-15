Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PKL 2024 Auction Live On TV & Online?

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gears up for its 2024 season, all eyes are on the much-anticipated auction, scheduled to take place on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. This two-day event promises to be a pivotal moment, not just for the 12 participating teams, but also for the millions of fans who have followed the league's growth from a domestic sensation to an international spectacle. With 500 players up for grabs, including both seasoned veterans and rising stars, the auction is set to redefine the dynamics of the upcoming season.

The Build-Up: Anticipation and Excitement

The excitement surrounding the PKL 2024 Auction is palpable, and for good reason. This is where strategies are devised, fortunes are made, and the future of teams is shaped. Each franchise will have the opportunity to build their squad from the ground up, making critical decisions that could either lead them to glory or leave them reeling in disappointment.

A total of 88 players have already been retained across three categories: 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. These retentions have set the stage for an intense bidding war, as teams look to fill the gaps in their rosters with the best talent available.

Key Players to Watch

Among the 500 players up for auction, several names stand out as potential game-changers for any team that manages to secure their services. Pawan Sehrawat, often hailed as one of the most explosive raiders in the league, will undoubtedly be a hot commodity. His ability to turn the tide of a match single-handedly makes him a prized asset.

Pardeep Narwal, known as the "Dubki King," is another player who will likely command high bids. His signature move, the dubki, has left many defenders in his wake, and his experience and skill make him a must-have for any team looking to strengthen their raiding department.

Defenders like Fazel Atrachali and Nitesh Kumar are also expected to be at the center of bidding wars. Fazel, with his leadership and defensive prowess, has been a cornerstone for every team he has played for, while Nitesh's consistency as a right-corner defender makes him invaluable.

Auction Categories: A Strategic Breakdown

Players in the PKL 2024 Auction are categorized into four groups: A, B, C, and D. These categories further break down into specific roles such as 'all-rounder,' 'defender,' and 'raider,' allowing teams to target exactly what they need to complete their squads.

For teams looking to build a balanced side, the all-rounders in Category A will be of particular interest. Players like Maninder Singh and Sachin Tanwar are known for their versatility, capable of contributing both in attack and defense. These players offer strategic flexibility, which could prove to be crucial in the long run.

Where Can You Watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction Live?

For fans eager to witness the live action of the PKL 2024 Auction, there are multiple ways to tune in. The auction will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar, providing fans with easy access from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, the event will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, ensuring that the excitement reaches television screens across India. With detailed coverage, expert analysis, and real-time updates, the live broadcast will keep fans engaged and informed.

What Time Does the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction Start?

The live coverage of the PKL 2024 Auction is set to begin at 7 PM IST on both August 15 and 16. These prime-time slots ensure that fans across the country can tune in and catch every moment of the action as teams make critical decisions that could shape the course of the upcoming season.

