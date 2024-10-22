Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch PKL TT Vs JPP Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

PKL 2024-25: The Telugu Titans are set to face the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 season on Tuesday. After a strong start with a 37-29 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls, the Titans stumbled in their second game, suffering a 29-44 defeat at the hands of the Tamil Thalaivas. They will now look to bounce back against the former champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and regain their winning form.

The match will be held at the GMCB Indoor Stadium on October 22. Jaipur Pink Panthers also began their campaign with a victory, defeating the Bengal Warriorz 39-34. Both teams are eager to build momentum, making this an exciting clash.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match:

When will the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match be played?

The TEL vs JAI match will be played on October 22, Tuesday.

Where will the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match be played?

The match will be held at GMCB Indoor Stadium.

At what time will the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match begin?

The match will start at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match?

The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match via live streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar App and website in India.

What are the squads for the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 game?

Telugu Titans squad: Shankar Gadai, Ajit Pawar, Ankit, Omkar Patil, Praful Zaware, Sanjeevi S, Pawan Sehrawat, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Malik, Rohit, Sagar, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Amit Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers squad: Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri (F), Nitin Kumar, Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Ronak Singh, Abhijeet Malik, Abhishek KS, Ankush, Surjeet Singh, Lucky Sharma, Arpit Saroha, Ravi Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Jadhav, Navneet, K. Dharanidharan, Mayank Malik, Aamir Wani, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki (F).