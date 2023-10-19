trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677467
Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023 Schedule Announced: Ten-Team Tournament Kickstarts On December 2 In Ahmedabad

PKL 9 champions will defend their trophy when they take on other nine teams in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023 Schedule Announced: Ten-Team Tournament Kickstarts On December 2 In Ahmedabad Jaipur Pink Panthers. (Source: X)

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will start in December, said the organisers. The PKL's parent body announced the schedule for the landmark tenth season. The Pro Kabaddi League, which is returning to the 12-city caravan format for Season 10, will begin on  December 2, 2023 at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad and thereafter move to each of the franchise's home cities. The league stage will be held from 2nd December 2023 to 21st February 2024. The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The league is thrilled to welcome the kabaddi fans from each of the franchise's home cities back to the stadium this season. The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

Check the full PKL 2023 schedule here:

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with the resumption of the rivalry between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans. Top stars such as Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar & Naveen Kumar are all set to mesmerize the fans through high-octane clashes on the opening weekend.

Speaking about the schedule of PKL Season 10, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “Mashal Sports is delighted to release the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 Match Schedule. As in the previous Seasons, this schedule is the result of multiple considerations and meticulous planning about PKL fan behaviour and sentiments as well as the sustenance of high-quality and relevant competition all through the landmark tenth Season of our League”. 

