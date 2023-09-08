Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction: New Dates Announced

In an exciting turn of events for Kabaddi fans worldwide, Mashal Sports, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have unveiled the revised dates for the highly anticipated Season 10 Player Auction. Originally slated for September 8-9, 2023, the auction will now take place on October 9th and 10th, 2023, adding to the excitement of Kabaddi enthusiasts across the globe.

We've got an early _ for you _



Gear up for a zabar-___-t season starting from 2nd December __#ProKabaddi #Season10 pic.twitter.com/l583PEfEjd — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 17, 2023

Asian Games 2022 Influence

The decision to postpone the auction was made at the request of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India due to the ongoing preparations of the Indian kabaddi team for the Asian Games, set to commence later this month. League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League, Mr. Anupam Goswami, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to announce that the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will now be held immediately after the Asian Games. We are certain that there will be very strong fan excitement and interest in a blockbuster Player Auction, where several star performers from the Asian Games will attract competitive bidding from the PKL teams."

Enhanced Player Pool and Purse

The upcoming PKL Season 10 Player Auction is set to be a game-changer, with over 500 players entering the auction pool this year. To further intensify the competition, the player purse has been increased from INR 4.4 crore to INR 5 crore, ensuring that franchises have the resources to build formidable squads.

Player Categorization

In this season's player auction, both domestic and overseas players will be categorized into four distinct groups: A, B, C, and D. Each category will be further divided into 'All-Rounders,' 'Defenders,' and 'Raiders.' The base prices for these categories are as follows: Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, Category D – INR 9 Lakh. The player pool will also include 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

Retained Players and Star Attractions

Ahead of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction, several teams have already begun building their squads by retaining players from the previous season. A total of 84 players have been retained across various categories, including Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP). However, the spotlight remains on non-retained players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, and Fazel Atrachali, who are expected to garner significant attention during the auction.

A Resounding Success

Under the guidance of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports, and Disney Star, the Pro Kabaddi League has grown into one of India's most successful sports leagues. With a vast number of matches, it has transformed the image of India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on both national and global scales.