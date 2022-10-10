Pro Kabaddi Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch Mumbai vs UP and Delhi vs Gujarat?

The third day of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 saw Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors claim their first win of the campaign, while Bengaluru Bulls kept their perfect record intact with their second victory of the season. Day 4 offers us a doubleheader and the first game will be played between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, while Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi K.C. will face Gujarat Giants in the second match.

Here are our previews for Day 4.

Match 10: U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddhas

After a loss in the opening match of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, U Mumba will be keen to get their first win of the season. They will take on U.P. Yoddhas in their second match of the season and will need a more complete performance to get the better of the Yoddhas. Their lead raider Guman Singh will need to do better than his four raid points in his last game and will need to be backed up by the likes of Shivam and Jai Bhagwan in attack. U Mumba will also hope that Ashish, who scored seven raid points in the first game of the season, can continue performing similarly. Defensively, captain Surinder Singh will need to lead by example after an underwhelming display last time around. Surinder along with Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohit Kiran Magar will need to be on top of their game to prevent the Yoddhas’ talented raiders.

U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be confident about securing back-to-back wins after edging past Jaipur Pink Panthers in their season opener. Their first encounter of the season witnessed Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Rohit Tomar make their presence felt in attack. They will be eager to build on their opening night win in Season 9 and hope that the likes of Pardeep and Gill can continue their winning momentum when they square off against the Season 2 champions. On the defensive front, the Yoddhas have plenty of options in Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar and Ashu Singh. All of their defenders were switched on against the Panthers and they will be expected to perform similarly when they clash against U Mumba on Monday.

U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddhas head-to-head

U.P. Yoddhas lead head-to-head against U Mumba having won four of the eight matches between the teams. U Mumba have won three encounters while one match ended in a tie.

Match 11: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants

Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. started their season with a bang courtesy of a convincing win in their season opener. Their talisman Naveen Kumar was once again in the heart of the action as he bagged the first Super 10 of the season after accumulating 13 raid points in the game. Ashu Malik supported Naveen well in attack by amassing six raid points in the game, while the likes of Manjeet and Ashish Narwal will be expected to contribute more in attack in the upcoming contest. As far as the defence is concerned, they have a variety of options who demonstrated their skill in the team’s season opener. Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Krishan and Sandeep Dhull were performing in commendable fashion against U Mumba and will hope for a similar display against Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, were involved in a draw in their first match of Season 9 and they will be eager to register their first win of the campaign on Monday. Getting the better of Dabang Delhi K.C. will by no means be easy but the Giants will know that they are capable of getting a win if both attack and defence can fire. Their last match saw raider Rakesh setting the mat on fire with his clinical raiding, which earned him 13 points. However, he will be hoping for more support in attack from the likes of captain Chandran Ranjit and Parteek Dahiya after they managed just five and four raid points respectively in their last match. That said, their chances of winning the match also depends heavily on how their defenders perform after Sourav Gulia and Rinku Narwal struggled to have much of an impact in their team’s previous game.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants have competed in 10 matches so far with the former winning thrice and the latter winning five times. Two matches between these teams have ended in ties.

PKL Schedule for October 10, Monday 7:30 PM onwards

