Pro Kabaddi Schedule For Season 10 Announced: PKL 10's Caravan To Start From Ahmedabad In First Week Off December - Details Inside
This season, kabaddi fans across the country will have the opportunity to witness the league live in their own cities.
The excitement is building as the much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 schedule has been unveiled. This season promises to be an absolute cracker, and fans can't wait to watch their favourite kabaddi stars in action. With an exhilarating opening match set to take place on the 2nd of December, kabaddi enthusiasts are gearing up for a thrilling season ahead.
The 12-City Caravan Format Returns
Mashal Sports, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, have decided to bring back the 12-city caravan format for Season 10. The action kicks off at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad, promising a blockbuster opening match between the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans. This high-stakes encounter will set the tone for the entire season.
A City-by-City Journey
This season, kabaddi fans across the country will have the opportunity to witness the league live in their own cities. The caravan will travel through various franchise cities, creating an electric atmosphere in each location. The schedule is as follows:
Ahmedabad: 2nd - 7th December 2023
Bengaluru: 8th - 13th December 2023
Pune: 15th - 20th December 2023
Chennai: 22nd - 27th December 2023
Noida: 29th December 2023 - 3rd January 2024
Mumbai: 5th - 10th January 2024
Jaipur: 12th - 17th January 2024
Hyderabad: 19th - 24th January 2024
Patna: 26th - 31st January 2024
Delhi: 2nd - 7th February 2024
Kolkata: 9th - 14th February 2024
Panchkula: 16th - 21st February 2024
This unique format ensures that fans from all over India get a chance to witness the kabaddi extravaganza up close.
A Blockbuster Opening Weekend
The excitement is further amplified with the opening weekend featuring some of the game's biggest stars. Players like Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, and Naveen Kumar will take the stage, promising high-octane clashes and edge-of-the-seat action right from the start.
Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, expressed his delight about the schedule's release. He emphasized the meticulous planning that went into creating a schedule that caters to the sentiments of PKL fans and ensures high-quality competition throughout the landmark tenth season.
