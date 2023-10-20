The excitement is building as the much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 schedule has been unveiled. This season promises to be an absolute cracker, and fans can't wait to watch their favourite kabaddi stars in action. With an exhilarating opening match set to take place on the 2nd of December, kabaddi enthusiasts are gearing up for a thrilling season ahead.



The 12-City Caravan Format Returns

Mashal Sports, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, have decided to bring back the 12-city caravan format for Season 10. The action kicks off at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad, promising a blockbuster opening match between the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans. This high-stakes encounter will set the tone for the entire season.

A City-by-City Journey

This season, kabaddi fans across the country will have the opportunity to witness the league live in their own cities. The caravan will travel through various franchise cities, creating an electric atmosphere in each location. The schedule is as follows:

Ahmedabad: 2nd - 7th December 2023

Bengaluru: 8th - 13th December 2023

Pune: 15th - 20th December 2023

Chennai: 22nd - 27th December 2023

Noida: 29th December 2023 - 3rd January 2024

Mumbai: 5th - 10th January 2024

Jaipur: 12th - 17th January 2024

Hyderabad: 19th - 24th January 2024

Patna: 26th - 31st January 2024

Delhi: 2nd - 7th February 2024

Kolkata: 9th - 14th February 2024

Panchkula: 16th - 21st February 2024

This unique format ensures that fans from all over India get a chance to witness the kabaddi extravaganza up close.

A Blockbuster Opening Weekend

The excitement is further amplified with the opening weekend featuring some of the game's biggest stars. Players like Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, and Naveen Kumar will take the stage, promising high-octane clashes and edge-of-the-seat action right from the start.

Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, expressed his delight about the schedule's release. He emphasized the meticulous planning that went into creating a schedule that caters to the sentiments of PKL fans and ensures high-quality competition throughout the landmark tenth season.