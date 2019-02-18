Boxing great Mary Kom named brand ambassador of PUMA

Six-time world women boxing champion MC Mary Kom, was named as a brand ambassador for global sportswear giant PUMA for a two-year period on Monday.

'Magnificent Mary,' as she is popularly known as, will be PUMA India's new ambassador for the company's women's training category and shall represent the brand in marketing campaigns in the country.

According to a statement, the association has been facilitated by IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which exclusively represents Mary Kom.

Kom, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, won her record sixth gold medal at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in November last year.

She is a role model to millions of women in India.

She will lead PUMA's #DoYou conversation that aims to motivate women across the nation to be strong and accomplish their goals.

Talking about the association, she said, "Being a woman and a mother I have faced several challenges that I have powered through, thanks to my family and team."

"PUMA as a brand has always believed in supporting and encouraging women, which made it a perfect fit for me," Kom added.

PUMA India Managing Director, Abhishek Ganguly said that, "We are very thrilled to welcome Mary to the PUMA family. She is going to take our women's category in India to the next level."