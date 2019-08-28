Pune’s Ashish Kasodekar becomes first Indian to complete 555-km ‘La Ultra The High’ marathon in Ladakh

Ashish Kasodekar from Pune in Maharashtra has become the first Indian national to complete the ‘La Ultra The High’ marathon, which is 555 km long, in Ladakh. After achieving the historic feat, the Pune-based man shared the challenges he faced while running in the “cruellest” marathon in the world.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kasodekar said the challenges included lack of oxygen and the climbs.

“There were five challenges in the marathon – lack of oxygen, temperature variations, 14 cut-offs, the climbs, and the distance. So it is known as the cruellest marathon in the world,” he said.

Kasodekar completed the 'La Ultra The High' marathon in Ladakh along with two foreign nationals. A total of five people, including two Indian nationals, had participated in the marathon.

Till last year, the total distance of the marathon was 333 km, which was extended to 555 km this year. The participants had to complete the marathon in five and a half days.

According to the information available on the official website of the marathon, the participants undergo three 17,500-ft plus. It further says that the region is as brutal as it is beautiful.

"It can make you experience 40 degree C heat and take you to Minus 12 C cold in matter of six hours. Oxygen levels are 50% of what you breath at sea level," says the website.

The marathon begins at the base of the Karakoram Range in Nubra Valley and moves towards the mighty Indus river after crossing Khardung La, which is the highest motor-able road in the world at 18,380 feet.