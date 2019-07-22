Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Updates

Dharamaraj Cheralathan-led Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in the sixth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

The Puneri Paltan are set to take on the Haryana Steelers in the sixth clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 in the second match of the double-header on Monday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

While the former will be led by Surjeet Singh, Dharamaraj Cheralathan will be the captain of the Haryana Steelers. Both the players are extremely experienced defenders and will be looking to lead their side on to a winning start in their first match of the season.

The Puneri Paltan raiding unit comprises of Darshan Kadian, Pawan Kadian and emerging youngster Manjeet. Team India international Nitin Tomar who was relegated to the sidelines in the previous edition of the tournament following an injury will be back in action for the franchise.

Tomar will be expected to guide the raiding unit and lead them on to strong performances. The defence seems strong at the same time following the addition of cover defender Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji who is capable of slotting into the left cover position signed for a big sum.

Right cover Surjeet Singh and left corner defender Girish Maruti Ernak are further more than capable of making their presence felt.

The Haryana Steelers also enjoy a strong raiding unit in veteran raider Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikash Kandola who was the top raider for the franchise in the previous edition of the tournament.

The Steelers have opted to retain left corner Kuldeep Singh in defence and will be expected to keep the opposition raiders at bay alongside Dharmaraj Charalathan and all-rounder Naveen Kumar.

There will be another interesting contest on the cards as Ravi Kumar faces off against his old franchise Puneri Paltan having delivered excellent performances for the Paltan last season. A quality show by Kumar could very well decide the fate of the match.