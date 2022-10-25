Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Puneri Paltan have looked a completely different unit after their captain Fazel Atrachali joined the team having missed the team’s earlier matches. The Paltans have three wins, two losses and a tie from their six matches so far. Aslam Inamdar has been in sublime form for them and is their lead raider with 55 raid points in six games. He has been well supported by Mohit Goyat who has scored 38 raid points and Akash Shinde also chipped in with 15 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been the pick of the defenders for Puneri Paltan with 15 tackle points, while Sombir and Gaurav Khatri scored nine and eight tackle points respectively.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have been one of the most complete sides in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 so far with five wins and a loss. With 65 raid points to his name, Arjun Deshwal has once again been the Panthers’ best raider this season. Rahul Chaudhari has started to look like his old self and has notched up 20 raid points. V Ajith Kumar has scored 19 raid points and will look to produce an impressive performance. Defensively, the Panthers have got the likes of Sunil Kumar and Ankush who have scored 23 and 21 tackle points respectively. Sahul Kumar has also scored 14 tackle points, seven of which came in his last game.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other in 18 matches. Out of which, Puneri Paltan have won six matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 10 matches. Two matches ended in ties.

