Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Puneri Paltan currently look like the team to beat as they find themselves on top of the standings. They have six wins, two losses and two ties so far, and they will be eager to secure another win against the Thalaivas to stay on top of the points table. Their raiding department looks strong with players like Mohit Goyat (73 raid points) and Aslam Inamdar (71 raid points) shining on the mat. Akash Shinde has also done well by contributing 47 raid points. On the defensive side of things, Fazel Atrachali has been the team’s best tackler with 29 tackle points. He has been supported by Sombir (19 tackle points) and Gaurav Khatri (10 tackle points).

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in their own ability as they are in the midst of a resurgence and are unbeaten in their last four games. They beat the Titans last night to move up to eighth in the standings with four wins, four losses and two ties. Narender has been the Thalaivas’ go-to raider with 102 raid points but he could do with more help from the likes of Ajinkya Pawar (33 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (25 raid points). On the defensive front, Sagar has been a wall for the Thalaivas with 27 tackle points, while Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have contributed 22 and 18 tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have competed in six matches so far. Out of which, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each while the other two games ended in ties.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Narender

Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

Suggested Dream 11 team for Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

DEF: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Fazel Atrachali

ALL: Himanshu

RAI: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Line-up

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender