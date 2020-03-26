PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to fight coronavirus

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a part of her contribution towards India's continuous fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 24-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad took to her official Twitter handle to confirm the news about donation.

"I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM," she wrote.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund"

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

Last week, Sindhu joined the bandwagon of people taking up the World Health Organistation's (Who) Safe Hands Challenge and stressed on the importance of personal hygiene in the current times.

Posting a video of herself washing hands with a soap on her official Twitter handle, Sindhu wrote that we all could slow the spread of the coronavirus by following this step. She also tagged Sania Mirza, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to take up this challege.

"Thank you Ms @KatherineHadda for the challenge. Definitely we all can help slow the spread of #COVID2019 I now challenge @KirenRijiju @imVkohli @MirzaSania Make sure everyone wash yours hands properly #SafeHandsChallenge @WHO,"she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sindhu also expressed support to all those professionals who are working selflessly day and night in an effort to fight the deadly coronavirus by taking part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew initiative and coming up in her balcony and clapping for the essential service providers.

On March 14,the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the suspension of all BWF World Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments from March 16 until April 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.