topStoriesenglish2595695
NewsOther Sports
R MADHAVAN

R Madhavan Pens Emotional Note For Son Vedaant As Swimmer Wins 5 Gold Medals For India

Vedaant earlier won three gold medals (boys 100m, 200m and 1500m) and two silver (boys 400m and 800m) for Maharashtra at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 09:15 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

R Madhavan Pens Emotional Note For Son Vedaant As Swimmer Wins 5 Gold Medals For India

Actor R Madhavan who has contributed beautifully to Indian cinema throughout his career, shared an update which made everyone proud. The exciting part is that the news was not about the actor but related to his son, swimming champion Vedaant Madhavan, who this weekend won 5 gold medals at the Malaysian Invitational age group championship 2023. Vedaant is on his way to becoming a global sensation because of his iconic record list in the domain of swimming.

Adding to the records, he won 5 gold medals (50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m), this seals the fact that he is closer to domination on a global level. R Madhavan who loves to share the moments of pride from Vedaant`s life took to his Instagram on Sunday to post an exceptional record by the kid.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

The `3 Idiots` actor thanked god`s grace for this moment. He wrote, "With Gods grace and all your good wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m) with 2 PB`s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful".

Vedaant earlier won three gold medals (boys 100m, 200m and 1500m) and two silver (boys 400m and 800m) for Maharashtra at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?