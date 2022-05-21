हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu

R Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen again in Chessable Masters

The fifth round match of the tournament was headed towards a draw but a one-move blunder from the world champion Magnus Carlsen resulted in his defeat

Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen
Source: Twitter

India's 16-year-old Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu stunned World Champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time in just three months as he got better of the Norwegian in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday (May 21).

The fifth round match of the tournament was headed towards a draw but a one-move blunder from the world champion Magnus Carlsen resulted in his defeat. Despite the victory, the 16-year-old GM was not happy."I do not want to win that way!" said R Praggnanandhaa after Magnus Carlsen blundered.

With this win, the Indian GM now is placed in the fifth spot on the leaderboard. Carlsen is in the third spot with 12 points and China's Wei Yi is on top with 18 points at the end of Day 2 of the tournament.

Earlier, Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters in February 2022, an online rapid chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves.

