R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa, who beat Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen, receives Sankara Award

India's teenage Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa received the 'Sankara Award' of this year at a function held at Kalady on Thursday (March 17).

R Praggnanandhaa, who beat Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen, receives Sankara Award
(Source: Twitter)

India's teenage Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa received the 'Sankara Award' of this year at a function held at Kalady on Thursday (March 17).

R Praggnanandhaa who defeated Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen received the award as well as a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh.

This yearly award is jointly given by Adi Sankara trust, Institute of Engineering College and Sree Sarada Vidyalaya situated in Kalady.

"I am happy about the award. You should enjoy whatever you do and give 100 per cent the best in everything you do. That`s important in everything you do. Good to see so many people following and supporting chess. It`s good for the game. I am just working and continuing to do my game. I am practising 7 to 8 hours every day, " said Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa to ANI on receiving the award.

At the age of 16, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa became the youngest chess player ever to beat Magnus Carlsen in his long reign as World Champion. In doing so he became the third Indian to beat Carlsen in tournament play after legend Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna.

