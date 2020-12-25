Racer-turned-adult star Renee Gracie shares Christmas photos; Indians can't handle it

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Renee Gracie

New Delhi: Renee Gracie, the sports star-turned-adult film actor has quite a fan follwing in India. She recently posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle for Christmas and her fans went into a tizzy.

Check out her post here:

Gracie had switched careers from a female Supercars racer to sell adult videos online a few years back. She had no regrets as it put her in a comfortable position, financially.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Australia, she had said, "It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamed of and I really enjoy it."

Though she has had her not-so-kind interaction with Indian fans, Gracie had even threatened to sue some Indians for allegedly stealing her photos from the site.

On her posts on the adult subscription site, she wrote, "To all you Indians on my page. Stop stealing my images."

"If you're Indian, get off my page. You are not welcome here anymore," wrote an angry Gracie.

Notably, Indian fans have filled her the Instagram comments section once again.

Though, in November 2020, Gracie revealed that she was quitting the adult film industry despite making $ 2 million in less than a year.

"The platform was unreliable. If there was one issue, it's that I had thousands of fans but I had no control over it," she was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Renee Gracie
