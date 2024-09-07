Randhir Singh To Become First Indian President Of Olympic Council Of Asia At 44th OCA General Assembly

The all-important 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly will take place at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, September 8. On the occasion, former Indian shooter Randhir Singh will be officially named as the first Indian President of the Olympic Council of Asia in the presence of notable dignitaries including Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia.

Randhir Singh was unanimously elected by the OCA representatives for the top post when he emerged as the sole candidate contesting for the position earlier this year. The 77-year-old sporting legend hails from Patiala Punjab, and was born in a family of sportspersons. His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, played Test cricket for India and was an IOC member. His father, also a first-class cricketer, Bhalindra Singh, was also an IOC Member between 1947 and 1992.

Randhir Singh competed across four editions of Asian Games between 1978 and 1994, winning an Individual Gold Medal in Trap Shooting in 1978, Individual Bronze Medal in Trap Shooting in 1982, and a Team Silver in Trap Shooting in 1986. He also competed at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

In 1979, Raja Ranjit Singh was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, and also with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award for a historic sporting career.

His foray into the sports administration began during his sporting career when he was appointed as the Honourary Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association in 1987, a position he held till 2012. He also became a member of the governing board of Sports Authority of India in 1987, and held the role till 2010. He also held the position of the Vice-Chairman of the organising committee of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

He was appointed as the Secretary General, of OCA in 1991 and held the position till 2015, before taking on the role of Life Vice President which he held till 2021, after which he was appointed as the Acting President of the body. In 1998, Raja Randhir Singh was named as the Founder Secretary General of Afro-Asian Games Council and held the position till 2007.

Randhir Singh became a member of the ANOC Executive Council in 2002. Between 2003 and 2005, he was elected as the IOC representative on the WADA Board, and then became a member of WADA's Finance and Administration Committee in 2005. He also held the Chair for the 2019 Asian Games Asian Games Coordination Committee.

Randhir Singh also became a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued on as the honourary member of the global body. During his services for IOC, he was part of numerous IOC commissions including Olympic Games Study (2002-2003), Sport for All (2004-2013), Women and Sport (2006-2013), International Olympic Truce Foundation (2007), and Coordination for the 1st Summer Youth Olympic Games Singapore (2010).

For his invaluable services, Randhir Singh was awarded with the OCA Award of Merit in 2005, Merit Award from ANOC in 2006, Olympic Order, Silver in 2014 and Honorary Doctorate, Literature in Sports Science from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Government of India.