Ravi Dahiya bags silver at Tokyo Olympics, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah lead greetings on Twitter

Ravi Dahiya scripted a historic feat at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, becoming the only second Indian wrestler to clinch a silver medal at the showpiece event. The wrestler lost the 57 kg fresstyle wrestling final clash 4-7 after a spirited show against the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

Many expected that Dahiya, who is just 23, will become India's youngest Olympic champion but the Russian executed a perfect defence to clinch a comfortable win over the Indian.

Soon after the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind sent out their wishes on Twitter. Here's what they said:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

Incredible Ravi Dahiya! The way you fought for India’s glory is truly exceptional. Your hard work has created a Golden history. We are extremely proud of you. All the very best for your future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/babV8igpVw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to our outstanding wrestler, Ravi Kumar Dahiya whose flawless performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020 earned him a silver medal in the 57kg freestyle wrestling competition, marking a proud moment in India’s sporting history. #RaviKumarDahiya #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/52YeahYWPf — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 5, 2021

Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver .#Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

Apart from the dignitaries, former India shuttler Jwala Gutta also extended her greetings and wished the wrestler.

What an outstanding performance #Ravi_Kumar_Dahiya

You have made all of us very happy and proud!!!!

Expecting more and more from you!!

Congratulations!!!!!!

— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 5, 2021

The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he erased a massive 2-9 deficit to pin Nurislam Sanayev.

- with PTI inputs