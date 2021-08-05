हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravi Dahiya

Ravi Dahiya bags silver at Tokyo Olympics, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah lead greetings on Twitter

Ravi Dahiya scripted a historic feat at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, becoming the only second Indian wrestler to clinch a silver medal at the showpiece event. 

Ravi Dahiya bags silver at Tokyo Olympics, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah lead greetings on Twitter
Ravi Dahiya bags silver at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Twitter)

Ravi Dahiya scripted a historic feat at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, becoming the only second Indian wrestler to clinch a silver medal at the showpiece event. The wrestler lost the 57 kg fresstyle wrestling final clash 4-7 after a spirited show against the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev. 

Many expected that Dahiya, who is just 23, will become India's youngest Olympic champion but the Russian executed a perfect defence to clinch a comfortable win over the Indian. 

In Pics | Meet Ravi Dahiya, India's latest wrestling Olympic silver medallist 

Soon after the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind sent out their wishes on Twitter. Here's what they said: 

Apart from the dignitaries, former India shuttler Jwala Gutta also extended her greetings and wished the wrestler.

The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he erased a massive 2-9 deficit to pin Nurislam Sanayev.  

- with PTI inputs

