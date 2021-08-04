Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev 57kg freestyle gold medal match live streaming details, tv channel and timings: Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured India of at least a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics when he stormed into the men`s 57kg freestyle final with a `victory by fall` over Kazakhstan`s Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinal on Wednesday.

The Indian wrestler, who is making his Olympic debut, will face Russian Olympic Committee`s (ROC) Zavur Uguev -- a two-time world champion -- in the final.

With this result, Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler in history after Sushil Kumar -- who had entered the 2012 London Olympics final but ended up winning silver -- to make it to the title round at the quadrennial showpiece.

Here are all the details from Ravi Dahiya's 57 kg freestyle Tokyo Olympics final against Zavur Uguev:

What time is the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout between Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout between Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev is scheduled for 4:20 pm IST on Thursday, August 5.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout between Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout between Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev will broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Apart from that we can also catch the bout on DD National channel.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout between Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout between Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev will live stream on the Sony LIV app and website.

- with IANS inputs