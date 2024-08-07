Rishabh Pant Offers 100,089 Rupees To Followers If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: As Neeraj Chopra prepares for the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics, excitement is building online with the trending phrase, "if Neeraj Chopra wins gold, I will pay...". Fans and celebrities are joining in with unique promises to celebrate Chopra’s performance. Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and world champion, impressed with a throw of 89.34 meters during the qualification round at Stade De France.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has added to the buzz by pledging to give away 100,089 Rupees to a lucky follower who likes and comments on his tweet if Chopra wins gold. Pant will also reward the top 10 commenters with flight tickets, encouraging global support for Chopra.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has already made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. She is now just one win away from becoming the third Indian athlete to win a gold medal. Phogat will face Ann Sarah Hildebrandt from the USA in the final. Also, Mirabai Chanu, India’s weightlifting star, will compete to become the first Indian weightlifter to win two Olympic medals.

Another Indian wrestler, Antim Panghal, will start her campaign against Zyenep Yetgil in the pre-quarter-finals. If she advances, she will compete in the quarter-finals and possibly the semi-finals later in the day.

Before Chopra’s final, Mohak Nahta, CEO of Atlys, a visa startup, made a bold promise. Nahta vowed to offer free visas for one day if Chopra wins gold. His LinkedIn post went viral, and he clarified that free visas would be available for all countries, sparking further excitement.

With the final approaching, the "if Neeraj Chopra wins gold" trend is uniting fans and creating a buzz around Chopra’s performance. All eyes are on Stade De France as everyone eagerly awaits this potential historic moment for Indian sports.