Rishikesh to London: Wrestler Labhanshu Sharma set to launch bus tour

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Labhanshu Sharma has planned a bus journey from Rishikesh to London. Labhanshu said the journey will cover a distance of 21,000 km and will travel through 20 countries. He said only 20 passengers will be taken on this journey and it is planned to begin in June 2021.

"I have planned to launch a bus journey from Rishikesh to London. A total distance of 21,000 km will be covered and will travel through 20 countries. Only 20 passengers will be taken on this journey. As of now, we have planned to begin this journey in June 2021," Labhanshu told ANI.

It will be a 75-day long journey and the tour has been named "Incredible Bus Ride". The main purpose of this journey is to spread Indian culture. Labhanshu has previously made Peace trips through 32 countries on international roads. Labhanshu and his brother, Vishal, recently completed the journey from India to London by road as part of their World Peace Tour.