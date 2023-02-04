'RK Has my Heart,' Says Manika Batra After Meet With Ranbir Kapoor, See PIC Here

India's star paddler Manika Batra had a 'fan girl' moment when she met Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The 27-year-old Table Tennis sensation of India was left in awe with Ranbir's humble and intellectual traits. She posted a picture with the Bollywood actor explaining about his generous attitude towards her. Manika also revealed that the duo talked about her game during their meet.

"At first I didn’t want to post this and wanted to keep it to myself as this moment is precious to me. But then I thought people should know how generous and kind this man is. We spoke about My game. he was curious about my height( he said-aapko toh zyaada bend hota padta hoga as you have a great height and so on. RK has my heart. Thank you for making me feel so comfortable. Always been a fan of your acting, but now I’m a fan of your kind, intellectual and fun traits," read Manika's Instagram post caption.

Manika Batra had a difficult last year, both on court and off-court, is slowing but steadily finding her mojo once again, which is a good sign for Indian sports. Putting her 2022 Commonwealth Games `horror show` behind, Manika has performed well in the last few tournaments and looks all set for a superb season ahead. She reached her career-best 33rd position in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) women's singles world rankings, which came after her brilliant semi-final run at the WTT Contender Doha.

In 2022, the Delhi High Court had suspended TTFI in February and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over its functioning. The judgement came after Manika Batra petitioned the court alleging match-fixing against the national coach during Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

She contended that the then national coach Soumyadeep Roy had asked her to concede a match against compatriot Sutirtha Mukherjee -- she was also training at his academy. The court appointed a three-member committee to look into the allegations.

Meghna Ahlawat was then elected president of the federation with former stalwart Kamlesh Mehta elected secretary general. Patel Nagender Reddy was elected treasurer.

Ahlawat, who is the wife of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, contested against Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi. Dushyant Chautala was the previous TTFI president. The elections came as a huge relief as the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Executive Committee had proposed the suspension of TTFI. (With IANS inputs)