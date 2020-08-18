हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Rani Rampal recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Rohit Sharma was the highest run-scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Rani Rampal recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi: India`s star batsman Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, table tennis sensation Manika Batra and Indian women`s hockey captain Rani Rampal have been recommended for 2020`s Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

According to sources, the National Award Committee met in the Capital on Tuesday and named the five athletes for the prestigious award.

Rohit was the star performer for India in the 2019 World Cup, scoring 648 runs in the tournament while Vinesh sealed qualification to the Tokyo Olympics with her bronze medal win at the 2019 wrestling World Championships. Vinesh also remains one of the biggest medal hopes for the country going into the Games which have been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manika won two golds at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and subsequently won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. She, however, is yet to seal qualification to the Tokyo Olympics after losing in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers in January.

Mariyappan sealed qualification for next year`s Paralympics after claiming a bronze medal at the World Para-Athletics Championships. Rani meanwhile spearheaded the Indian team`s qualification campaign for Tokyo 2020 late last year.

Tags:
Rohit SharmaRani RampalManika BatraVinesh PhogatMariyappan ThangaveluRajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Next
Story

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of national camp citing COVID-19 scare
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M26S

Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant Rajat Mewati made serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty