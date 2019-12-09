Russia banned from international sports, including 2020 Olympics, for four years over doping scandal

In a significant decision on Monday (December 9), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has decided to ban Russia from international sports including Olympics 2020 for four years over a doping scandal.

Russia was accused of manipulating laboratory doping data and Wada's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) earlier in 2019 declared that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) was non-compliant over inconsistencies in a key database of athletes' test results.

According to a BBC report, the anti-doping body took this unanimous decision in the wake of Russia’s attempt to conceal, obfuscate and frustrate attempts to unmask the beneficiaries of a state-powered doping program, remarkable for its sophistication and scope.

The decision which comes four years after the first detail of 2014 Sochi Olympics were made public was taken at a special board meeting of World Anti-Doping Agency which took place in the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Following this decision, Russian sports and government authority will now reportedly be prohibited from participating in any international events.

Several Russian athletes won't be able to participate in Olympics 2020 which is scheduled to take place in Japan's Tokyo.