हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Russia banned from international sports, including 2020 Olympics, for four years over doping scandal

Russia was accused of manipulating laboratory doping data and Wada's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) declared that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) was non-compliant over inconsistencies in a key database of athletes' test results.

Russia banned from international sports, including 2020 Olympics, for four years over doping scandal
Pic courtesy: Reuters

In a significant decision on Monday (December 9), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has decided to ban Russia from international sports including Olympics 2020 for four years over a doping scandal. 

Russia was accused of manipulating laboratory doping data and Wada's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) earlier in 2019 declared that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) was non-compliant over inconsistencies in a key database of athletes' test results.

According to a BBC report, the anti-doping body took this unanimous decision in the wake of Russia’s attempt to conceal, obfuscate and frustrate attempts to unmask the beneficiaries of a state-powered doping program, remarkable for its sophistication and scope.

The decision which comes four years after the first detail of 2014 Sochi Olympics were made public was taken at a special board meeting of  World Anti-Doping Agency which took place in the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Following this decision, Russian sports and government authority will now reportedly be prohibited from participating in any international events. 

Several Russian athletes won't be able to participate in Olympics 2020 which is scheduled to take place in Japan's Tokyo. 

Tags:
RussiaBan on RussianOlympics 2020World Anti-doping Agency (WADA)Russia doping scandal
Next
Story

South Asian Games 2019: Indian women's football team face Nepal in gold medal clash

Must Watch

PT25M59S

Citizenship Amendment Bill is constitutional; Here's Amit Shah Explains