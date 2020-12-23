हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, Rafael Nadal feature in 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign by Sevilla FC -- watch

The club recently relaunched its brand and this campaign aims to strengthen the positioning of Never Surrender, a message that they said is the way of understanding and facing life. 

Sachin Tendulkar, Rafael Nadal feature in &#039;Never Surrender&#039; Christmas campaign by Sevilla FC -- watch

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Tennis great Rafael Nadal have been featured in the 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign by the Spanish professional football club Sevilla FC.

Tendulkar and Nadal are two of the seven examples in the Sevilla FC's Christmas campaign.

The club said, "Sevilla FC wanted to send out a message of optimism and resilience for its Christmas campaign, in a year that is more than fitting for this due to the tremendous difficulties that the Covid-19 pandemic has generated in our society since the beginning of 2020. Under the motto Never surrender, Sevilla FC wants to convey that it is always possible, even when it seems impossible, if you really want something, because where there's a will there's a way."  

Watch:

The club recently relaunched its brand and this campaign aims to strengthen the positioning of Never Surrender, a message that they said is the way of understanding and facing life. 

According to Sevilla, SACHIN TENDULKAR embodies the passion of an entire country. 

"Sachin wins the Laureus Sporting Moment (2000-2020) for being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India won the World Cup, as a thank you from a proud nation," Sevilla said.

On the other hand, Sevilla featured RAFA NADAL for his triumphs at Roland Garros, beating all his rivals without dropping a single set. 

"His demands of himself have led him to win this tournament 13 times in 15 years," they added.

Sevilla said, "In a year that is difficult to forget, these values take on the greatest meaning, making it possible to develop a campaign with a message that is a faithful reflection of reality and of those who overcome it every day. All these cases, including Sevilla FC's, have filled millions of people with joy and pride, surpassing themselves at every moment and making the impossible come true."

The other sports personalities that featured alongside Tendulkar and Nadal are badminton player CAROLINA MARÍN, MotoGP world champion JOAN MIR and gymnast turned Paralympic athlete DESIRÉ VILA.

